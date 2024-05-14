Grains lower, Livestock higher

Wheat for May was off 13.25 cents at $6.57 a bushel; May corn lost 4.75 cents at $4.5375 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was off 13.25 cents at $6.57 a bushel; May corn lost 4.75 cents at $4.5375 a bushel, May oats was down 3 cents at $4.1075 a bushel; while May soybeans dropped 6.50 cents at $11.99 a bushel.

Beef, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle gained 2.60 cents at $1.7817 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 3.90 cents at $2.4327 a pound; while May lean hogs rose .37 cent at $.9182 a pound.

