Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was off 4.50 cents at $6.93 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 3.25 cents at $4.6125 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. was off 4.50 cents at $6.93 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 3.25 cents at $4.6125 a bushel, Jul. oats gained 4.25 cents at $3.6625 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans advanced 10 cents at $12.4625 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up 1.20 cents at $1.8417 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.42 cents at $2.5037 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was down 1 cent at $.9540 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.