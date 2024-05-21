Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was up 8.75 cents at $6.9750 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 2.50 cents at $4.58 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. was up 8.75 cents at $6.9750 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 2.50 cents at $4.58 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 3.75 cents at $3.62 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans dropped 11.75 cents at $12.3625 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up 1.50 cents at $1.8297 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 2.75 cents at $2.4895 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was down .52 cent at $.9640 a pound.

