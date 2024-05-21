Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 8.50 cents at $6.9025 a bushel; Jul. corn lost .75 cent at $4.58 a bushel; Jul. oats dropped 2.50 cents at $3.6650 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off 8.50 cents at $12.37 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained .73 cent at $1.8190 a pound; May feeder cattle was up 1.30 cents at $2.4785 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was down .43 cent at $.9612 a pound.

