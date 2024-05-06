Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 26.25 cents at $6.3225 a bushel; May corn rose 10 cents at $4.57 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 26.25 cents at $6.3225 a bushel; May corn rose 10 cents at $4.57 a bushel, May oats was off .75 cent at $3.9525 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 33 cents at $12.3475 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .30 cent at $1.7697 a pound; May feeder cattle dropped 1.90 cents at $2.4140 a pound; while May lean hogs lost .25 cent at $.9217 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.