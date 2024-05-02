Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains, Livestock higher

Grains, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for May was up 5 cents at $5.8650 a bushel; May corn rose 8.75 cents at $4.52 a bushel, May oats was up 9 cents at $3.88 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 34.25 cents at $11.90 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up 2.95 cents at $1.7680 a pound; May feeder cattle gained 2.18 cents at $2.4360 a pound; while May lean hogs rose .05 cent at $.9307 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up