Grains higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 3 cents at $6.9325 a bushel; Jul. corn was up .75 cent at $4.5875 a bushel; Jul. oats gained .75 cent at $3.6725 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $12.3925 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 1.25 cents at $1.8315 a pound; May feeder cattle was up 2.07 cents at $2.4992 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was down .75 cent at $.9537 a pound.

