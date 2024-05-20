Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was up 37.50 cents at $6.8875 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 8 cents at $4.6050 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. was up 37.50 cents at $6.8875 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 8 cents at $4.6050 a bushel, Jul. oats gained .75 cent at $3.6575 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 20 cents at $12.48 a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .42 cent at $1.8147 a pound; May feeder cattle fell .02 cent at $2.4670 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .42 cent at $.9692 a pound.

