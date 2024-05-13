Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was up 24.50 cents at $6.7025 a bushel; May corn rose 2.75 cents at $4.5850 a bushel,…

Wheat for May was up 24.50 cents at $6.7025 a bushel; May corn rose 2.75 cents at $4.5850 a bushel, May oats was up 4.25 cents at $4.1375 a bushel; while May soybeans gained .50 cent at $12.0550 a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was off .58 cent at $1.7557 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .57 cent at $2.3880 a pound; while May lean hogs declined .25 cent at $.9173 a pound.

