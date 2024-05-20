Grains higher and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 21.50 cents at $6.8175 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 3.50 cents at $4.5875 a bushel; Jul. oats was up .75 cent at $3.69 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 24 cents at $12.4550 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.85 cents at $1.8117 a pound; May feeder cattle was up 1.78 cents at $2.4655 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was down .20 cent at $.9655 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.