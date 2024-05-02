Grains higher and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 12 cents at $5.9225 a bushel; May corn was up 11.75 cents at $4.4975 a bushel; Jul. oats gained 7.50 cents at $3.7150 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 26.50 cents at $11.79 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.15 cent at $1.7727 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .02 cent at $2.4452 a pound; May lean hogs dropped .15 cent at $.9365 a pound.

