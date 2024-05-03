Grains higher and Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 25.50 cents at $6.2675 a bushel; May corn was up 3.75 cents at $4.5350 a bushel; Jul. oats gained 19.50 cents at $3.91 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 18.50 cents at $11.9750 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .60 cent at $1.7667 a pound; May feeder cattle lost 1.02 cents at $2.4350 a pound; May lean hogs dropped 1.05 cents at $.9260 a pound.

