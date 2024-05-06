Grains higher and Livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 3 cents at $6.2975 a bushel; May corn was up 2.25 cents at $4.5575 a bushel; Jul. oats gained 6 cents at $3.97 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 25 cents at $12.2250 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .02 cent at $1.7665 a pound; May feeder cattle lost 1.85 cents at $2.4165 a pound; May lean hogs dropped .63 cent at $.9197 a pound.

