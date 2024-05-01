Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 1 cent at $5.8025 a bushel; May corn was off 1.75 cents at $4.38 a bushel; Jul. oats was down 2.75 cents at $3.74 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 12.75 cents at $11.5250 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1 cent at $1.7612 a pound; May feeder cattle lost .40 cent at $2.4450 a pound; May lean hogs dropped .20 cent at $.9380 a pound.

