Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was up 13.35 centd at $7.0575 a bushel; Jul. corn gained 1.25 cents at $4.6225 a bushel; Jul. oats gained .75 cent at $3.7475 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 13.50 cents at $12.30 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .32 cent at $1.8417 a pound; Aug feeder cattle was up 2.75 cents at $2.6277 a pound; Jul. lean hogs lost .55 cent at $.9370 a pound.

