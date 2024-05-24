Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was down .75 cent at $6.9250 a bushel; Jul. corn decreased 4.75 cents at $4.61 a bushel; Jul. oats gained 1.75 cents at $3.74 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost .50 cent at $12.4350 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell .20 cent at $1.8385 a pound; May feeder cattle was up 9.92 cents at $2.6002 a pound; Jul. lean hogs lost 1.27 cents at $.9425 a pound.

