Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were down Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 13.25 cents at $6.62 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 7.5 cents at $4.5725 a bushel; Jul. oats dropped 9.50 cents at $3.9175 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans fell 7.5 cents at $12.12 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.65 cents at $1.7975 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.55 cents at $2.4502 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was down .15 cent at $.9705 a pound.

