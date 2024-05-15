Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 1.25 cents at $6.7525 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 3.75 cents at $4.6475 a bushel; Jul. oats dropped 24.25 cents at $4.0125 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose .75 cent at $12.1950 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .75 cent at $1.7810 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 2.15 cents at $2.4347 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was down 1.15 cents at $.9720 a pound.

