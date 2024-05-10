Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. rose 5 cents at $6.50 a bushel; May corn was up 3.50 cents at $4.4675 a bushel; Jul. oats increased 4 cents at $4.00 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 1.55 cents at $11.9550 a bushel.

Beef mixe and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.7652 a pound; May feeder cattle dropped 1.13 cents at $2.3872 a pound; May lean hogs fell .47 cent at $.9185 a pound.

