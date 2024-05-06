Goodyear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Monday reported a loss…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Monday reported a loss of $57 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.54 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.78 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GT

