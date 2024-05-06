Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Goodyear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Goodyear: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2024, 4:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Monday reported a loss of $57 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.54 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.78 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up