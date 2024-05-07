Goldman Sachs BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $42.5…

The New York-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $111.5 million in the period.

