Golden Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Golden Minerals Co. (AUMN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its first quarter.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 12 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at 53 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.93.

