GoHealth: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.04 per share. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, were 89 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $185.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.