Gogo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $30.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $104.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.6 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $425 million.

