GoDaddy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $401.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $2.76. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.12 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.5 billion to $4.56 billion.

