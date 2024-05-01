Glaukos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.8…

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.8 million in its first quarter.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $85.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.7 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $357 million to $365 million.

