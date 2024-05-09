Glatfelter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.3 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.H. Glatfelter Co. (GLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.3 million in its first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 33 cents per share.

The maker of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials posted revenue of $327.3 million in the period.

