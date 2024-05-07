Live Radio
Gladstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2024, 4:23 PM

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $5.1 million, or 14 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $7.4 million, or 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland, based in McLean, Virginia, posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period.

