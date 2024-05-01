Gildan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $78.7 million. On…

Listen now to WTOP News

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $78.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The apparel maker posted revenue of $695.8 million in the period.

Gildan expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.92 to $3.07 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.