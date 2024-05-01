Genworth Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Wednesday reported net income of $139 million…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Wednesday reported net income of $139 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 19 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.82 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.