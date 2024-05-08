Genie Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.1 million in…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.1 million in its first quarter.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 33 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas energy services posted revenue of $119.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNE

