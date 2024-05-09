Gen Digital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $134…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $134 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $967 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $616 million, or 96 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Gen Digital expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 54 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $970 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Gen Digital expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.17 to $2.23 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion.

