Gap: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gap Inc. (GPS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $158 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The clothing chain posted revenue of $3.39 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

