Gannett: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $84.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $635.8 million in the period.

