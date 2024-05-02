Galiano Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its first quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $31.7 million in the period.

