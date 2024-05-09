Funko-A: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.7 million…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.7 million in its first quarter.

The Everett, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $215.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Funko-A expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $225 million to $240 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Funko-A expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion.

