FTC Solar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Friday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The solar tracking systems maker posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, FTC Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $10.5 million to $15.5 million.

