FRP Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period.

