Frontline: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Thursday reported earnings of $180.8 million in its…

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Frontline plc (FRO) on Thursday reported earnings of $180.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Limassol, Cyprus-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 62 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $621.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $414 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.