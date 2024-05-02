Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Home » Latest News » Frontier Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 6:57 AM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Thursday reported a loss of $26 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $865 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $859.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULCC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

