Frontdoor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $34 million.…

Listen now to WTOP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $34 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $378 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.4 million.

Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTDR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.