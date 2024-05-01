Franco-Nevada: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $144.5 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $144.5 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $256.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.