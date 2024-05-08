Fox: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $666 million.…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $3.45 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.44 billion.

