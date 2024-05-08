FNF Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Wednesday reported net income of $248…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Wednesday reported net income of $248 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 76 cents per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period.

