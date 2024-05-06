FMC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first…

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $918 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from 43 cents to 72 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.15 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $4.41 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMC

