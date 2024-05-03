Fluor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $59 million. The…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $59 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period.

Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $3 per share.

