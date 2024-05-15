Fluent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The data and analytics company posted revenue of $66 million in the period.

