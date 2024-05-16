Flowers Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $73…

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $73 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.