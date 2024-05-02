Five9: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its first quarter.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $247 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $244 million to $245 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.19 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVN

