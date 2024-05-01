First Solar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $236.6 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First Solar Inc. (FSLR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $236.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $2.20.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The largest U.S. solar company posted revenue of $794.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $714.9 million.

First Solar expects full-year earnings to be $13 to $14 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion.

